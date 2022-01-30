Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. 14,513,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,122,756. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

