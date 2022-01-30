Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,716 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Yamana Gold worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 664,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 69,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 739,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 726,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 196,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

