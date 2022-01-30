Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

YARIY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

