Yellow Road 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,437.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $496,278.21 and $8,437.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars.

