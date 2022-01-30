YF Link 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $368,670.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $70.74 or 0.00186367 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $368,670.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

