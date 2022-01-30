YFValue 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YFValue Coin Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

