yieldwatch Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $39,783.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.