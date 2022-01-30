yieldwatch Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,837.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $45,837.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.