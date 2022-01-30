YooShi (YOOSHI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $175.81 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

