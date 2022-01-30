YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $175.81 million and $3.43 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YooShi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.