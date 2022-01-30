Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 109.6% in January

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
