Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 109.6% in January

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.