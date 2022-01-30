Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.