Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.23 Million

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $473.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.