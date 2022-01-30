Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cognex reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,893,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Cognex by 450,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cognex by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 103,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $63.85 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.