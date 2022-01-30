Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $244.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.50 million and the lowest is $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,246.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

