Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $363.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.28 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $65.39 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.