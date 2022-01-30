Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post sales of $518.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of JBT opened at $132.10 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.