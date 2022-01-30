Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lufax.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

LU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Lufax has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lufax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.