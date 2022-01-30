Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.84). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 1,193,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,021. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.