Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce sales of $905.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.00 million and the lowest is $877.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

