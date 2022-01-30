Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 960,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $542.72 million, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

