Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 201,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.52 and a 12-month high of $314.84.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.