Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $2.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 599,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

