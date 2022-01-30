Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $5.37. 928,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,492. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

