Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $46.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.49 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CAC stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $736.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

