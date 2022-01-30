Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Amundi acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

