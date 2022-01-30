Zacks: Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.76. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

