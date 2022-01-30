Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

