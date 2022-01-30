Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

