Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $5,664,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $17,921,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. Paychex has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

