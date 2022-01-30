Zacks: Analysts Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

PNTG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 137,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

