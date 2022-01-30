Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.33. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 4,619,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

