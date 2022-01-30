Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,400. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

