Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 2,701,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

