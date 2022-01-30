Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report sales of $215.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $220.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant has a 1-year low of $129.55 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $99,613,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

