Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.72. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

