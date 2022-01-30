Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.41 billion and the lowest is $9.43 billion. Nucor posted sales of $7.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $40.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.36 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,091,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.