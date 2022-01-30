Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $465.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $461.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $160,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 69,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

