Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Equities analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report sales of $70.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $285.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,287 shares of company stock worth $381,036.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.