Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aaron’s.
In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AAN opened at $20.76 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $653.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
