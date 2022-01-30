Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aaron’s.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $20.76 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $653.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

