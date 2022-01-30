Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.12.

GPS opened at $17.77 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

