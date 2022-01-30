Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

