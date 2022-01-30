Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.