Zacks: Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $206.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $338,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST opened at $7.67 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $387.05 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

