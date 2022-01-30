Zacks: Brokerages Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

ETWO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 2,172,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

