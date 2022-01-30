Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Announce -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.92). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $705,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 108,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,274. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

