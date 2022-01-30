Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.60). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $415,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 93,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.