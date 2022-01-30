Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.23. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.