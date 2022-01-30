Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $446.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.24 million and the highest is $470.63 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

