Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $138,228.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,709.71 or 0.99997322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00246641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00160031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00311105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,043,516 coins and its circulating supply is 11,014,016 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

