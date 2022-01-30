Zap (ZAP) Price Down 15% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Zap has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $23,938.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108411 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

